Check out inside pictures of Priyanka Chopra's 'Sona' restaurant in New York

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently announced her own restaurant in New York, which offers Indian cuisine for foodies. The actress had said that she has poured her love for Indian food into this restaurant, which is all set to be inaugurated on March 26.
While fans can't wait to get glimpses of Priyanka's first venture as a restaurateur, some inside pictures have already made their way to the internet.
Check them out here:
Sharing a sneak-peek of the menu, the official page of the restaurant wrote: "At last, a sneak peak of one of Chef @harinayak’s signature items on our menu.
Kofta Korma [Dancing Ewe Farms Ricotta Dumpling in Cashew Sauce] accompanied by Chili Cheese Naan
Mouths watering?"
The actress had also shared a few photographs where she can be seen performing a puja together with husband Nick Jonas.
"I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef #HariNayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there!" Priyanka had tweeted.
She had further added: "This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends @mkgoyal and #DavidRabin. Thank you to our designer #MelissaBowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly. The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become #sonanewyork Godspeed!"
