Check out inside pics of Pooja Hegde's new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai

"Even though she had so many shoots back to back, she made all possible detours to Mumbai as soon as she even got a day’s break to look into her ongoing house work," a source close to the actress told an outlet.

On the work front, Pooja will be seen in the Prabhas-starrer multi-lingual romance "Radhe Shyam".

She will also be seen in "Most Eligible Bachelor" with Akhil Akkineni, and “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali” opposite Salman Khan.

Besides that, she will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus" starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma among others.

It is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy of Errors" and is set to release in the winter of 2021.

When asked about the opportunities that are coming her way, Pooja said, “Professionally, it is a very exciting time for me. I am doing what I always wanted to do. I am working with all the people I wanted to work with. It feels like my hard work is finally paying off. And of course, I’m nothing without my wonderful family of fans who are excited about the films that I’m doing and are showing me so much support.”