Check out Hrithik Roshan's epic reply to fan who said his sharp nose can cut potatoes for samosas

A user commented, "You want us to believe u eat samosas,” to which the actor replied, "Is there anything better?"

Meanwhile another one wrote, "That nose is so sharp, it could actually cut the potatoes for your samosas." Hrithik added by saying, "comes with collapsible nostrils."

On work front, Hrithik has multiple projects in his kitty which include the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Hrithik will play the gangster while Saif essays the cop.

The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.

He will also be collaborating for the first time with Deepika Padukone for an action adventure, "Fighter", which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.

It is touted as a "highly stylised action film".

Earlier this year, it was reported that Hrithik will lead the Indian adaptation of popular series, "The Night Manager". He will play the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre.

The story follows the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage organisation, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.