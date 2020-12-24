Check out Gal Gadot’s adorable reaction after Hrithik Roshan praises her performance in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan watched the latest superhero adventure, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, in the cinema hall, and thanked Hollywood star Gal Gadot for being the perfect Wonder Woman on screen.
Hrithik watched the film with former wife Sussanne Khan and their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The actor shared a string of pictures from the theatre and a few stills of 'Wonder Woman 1984'.
"Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush (WW) and my first love(movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn't get any better than this. Thank you @gal_gadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team," Hrithik wrote as the caption.
In a response to the tweet, Gal wrote, “So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday.”
Gadot reprises her role of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego Wonder Woman in the sequel of the 2017 hit. The sequel is directed by Patty Jenkins, who made the first film, too.
The film also stars Kristen Wiig as Cheetah/Barbara Minerva, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. The Warner Bros. Pictures project releases in India on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
