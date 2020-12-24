Check out Gal Gadot’s adorable reaction after Hrithik Roshan praises her performance in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan watched the latest superhero adventure, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, in the cinema hall, and thanked Hollywood star Gal Gadot for being the perfect Wonder Woman on screen.

Hrithik watched the film with former wife Sussanne Khan and their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The actor shared a string of pictures from the theatre and a few stills of 'Wonder Woman 1984'.