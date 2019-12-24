Check out: EXCLUSIVE stills of Deepika Padukone from Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is the story of an acid attack survivor who fights for justice. Inspired by the story of Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone will be seen portraying the role of Malti. The film has garnered a lot of appreciation from the critics and audiences alike.

We at Bollywood Hungama got our hands on some very exclusive stills from the film. In the pictures, Deepika Padukone is seen walking with her school mates enjoying ‘kaccha aam’ while in the other one, she is seen standing with one of her friends.