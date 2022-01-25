Check out Dharmendra's epic reply to a troll who called the veteran actor 'mad'

Veteran star Dharmendra has a huge fan following on social media. Recently, he gave a classy reply to a troll who called him 'mad'.

He recently tweeted a photo of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statue at the India Gate. He wrote along with it, “I salute you Neeta ji …. 'Zindgi hai qom ki ….tu Qom par lutaye ja'”.

In another tweet, he added, “Dharam, your belief, your faith in yourself has changed your life. Be yourself.”

In response, a twitter user commented, “Aap pagal to nahi ho gye na? (Have you gone mad?)”

Staying true to the tag of being an icon, Dharmendra replied to the troll in a legendary manner. The Bollywood star took the conversation to a philosophical level as he told the user that it is the craziness that has the potential to bring revolution in life.

He tweeted, "Koi baat nahin Anshuman …. Pagalpan se hi zindagi mein Inqlaab aata hai (Never mind Anshuman. A revolution comes out of madness only).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra has some interesting projects in the pipeline.

He is a part of Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. He will also star in 'Apne 2'.

