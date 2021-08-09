Check out Deepika Padukone’s bodyguard Jalal’s annual income!

Not to mention, he was also the head of security when Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot at Lake Como Italy, which was an intimate and private affair.

On the professional front, Deepika will share screen space with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming sports drama ‘83’. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. The film's release has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Deepika has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

She will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Deepika will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, ‘Fighter’, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Recently it was reported that Padukone has been sacked from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' for demanding equal remuneration as her husband Ranveer Singh, who is playing the titular role in the musical drama.

Buzz is that Deepika had demanded equal pay as Singh. However, Bhansali turned down the request.