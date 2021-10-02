Check out baby Jeh and ‘buajaan’ Saba Ali Khan's cute banter over earrings

Saba Ali Khan, who's an avid social media user, on Saturday shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's younger son Jeh featuring their cute banter on Instagram.

In the stills shared by Saba who identifies herself as "buajaan" (aunt) captioned imaginary dialogues that took place between her and Jeh as he demanded her hoops (earrings).

The conversation went as follows:

Jeh: I want the earring

Me: You'll get hurt Jaan

Jeh: I'm keeping it

Me: Be careful…it might hurt!

Jeh: Amma! Buajaan isn't letting me break her earring

Me: (Expression says it) I give up

Earlier, Saba had shared a collage which features her nephew Jeh's photo and her childhood photo.

"My JAaN.....! Jeh Jaan.... and moi. Do we resemblance each other? Definitely.. clicked alike know (sic)!" she wrote in the caption.

When a user commented on her post saying that the two indeed resemble each other, Saba replied, "In reality..probably not but in these photographs... think we def do."

Saba often shares pictures of her family, especially her nieces and nephews - Jehangir, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu - on Instagram.

For those unversed, Saba is the middle child of Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh in February this year. Jeh has been the talk of the town ever since he was born.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chadha'. On the other hand, Saif will be seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Adipurush', and the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha'.

