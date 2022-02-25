Check out Anshula Kapoor's terrific weight loss transformation; fans say 'waiting to see you on screen'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor on Friday shared a post on self-love on Instagram.

Anshula posted a mirror selfie and penned a note on how people should appreciate their body.

She quoted singer and songwriter Colbie Caillat and wrote in the caption, "Take your make up off, Let your hair down. Take a breath Look into the mirror, at yourself Don't you like you? Cause I like you."

Check out her post here:

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after she shared the post, fans and followers dropped heart emojis in the comments section. While some called 'pretty' and 'cute', others pointed out Anushla's epic transformation.

Actor Bhakhtyar Irani commented, "Wooowwww check out the weight loss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥fire hai."

"Wow shocking transformation.😍 waiting to see you on screen," wrote a user.

"Wow you’ve lost so much weight @anshulakapoor looking fab," another user wrote.

A comment read, "Zabardast transformation May God Bless you."

For those unversed, Anshula and Arjun are the children of film producer Boney Kapoor from his first marriage to Mona Kapoor. He then married Sridevi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Arjun Kapoor redefining sibling love for his sister Anushula Kapoor who is unwell these days

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:22 PM IST