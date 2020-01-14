Check out Ananya Panday’s quirky twist on the ‘palat’ moment from ‘DDLJ’

Every movie buff is aware of this epic dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, featuring Kajol.

The past projects did not just catapulted Ananya to stardom but it also showcased praiseworthy performance from the teen. Her cinematic appeal is unmissable. Talking about how enthralled she is on her journey of 2020 and her upcoming projects, Ananya exudes "It's going to be super hard to top off 2019. I'm excited about Khaali Peeli, it's in a different zone - with a bit of thrill, drama, comedy. It's insane that in just one year, I have three films releasing (since my debut in 2019). I'm lucky to be in this position.

Sharing a few insights about her upcoming projects, Ananya further adds, "I also start shooting for Shakun's next. He was on my bucket list. He's one of my favourite, and working with him will be a fun ride. I have two more things in the pipeline which will hopefully be announced soon. I hope 2020 is better than 2019."

On the work front, Ananya is all set to shine bright in Maqbool Khan directorial "Khaali Peeli" opposite Ishaan Khatter that releases on 12th June 2020. She also starts shooting for Shakun Batra's next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.