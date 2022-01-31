Check out Amitabh Bachchan's epic reaction after Milind Deora calls Abhishek 'most underrated actor'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday reacted to politician Milind Deora's post in which he called his son Abhishek Bachchan 'Bollywood's most underrated actor'.

The former Union Minister shared a video of Abhishek Bachchan in which he talked about the time when he had to leave his education when his father Amitabh Bachchan was going through a rough patch financially.

Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Milind Deora wrote, “In case you missed it, sharing these words of wisdom from my friend @juniorbachchan — Bollywood’s most underrated actor whose best is yet to come."

Moments after he shared the tweet, Big B wrote, “yo baby .. thats the way we do it !!”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, Abhishek can be heard saying, “I left university, I was studying in Boston University. I had declared my major as liberal arts, and then I majored in performing arts. And I left my education because my father was going through this really rough time, financially. He had started this business called ABCL.”

He added, “I don't think I was qualified to help him in any which way, but I just felt that as a son, I needed to be around my father, and help in whatever way. So I left my college and came back. I started helping him in his company.”

Advertisement

Abhishek also added that one particular night, Big B told him that the business wasn't doing well and that was when he decided to return to start a career in acting.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be seen in films like 'Runway 34', 'Project K', and 'Brahmastra' among others.

On the other hand, Abhishek was last seen playing the titular role in the crime-thriller 'Bob Biswas' which is a spin-off to the film 'Kahaani' that was released in 2012.

Abhishek will also be seen in second season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'. He also has 'Dasvi' directed by Tushar Jalota in the pipeline.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:28 PM IST