Check out Abhishek Bachchan's hilarious reply to 'Scam 1992' fan asking why he should watch 'The Big Bull'

"The Big Bull" starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz is all set to release digitally on April 8.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and involvement in financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

The subject was made into a popular web series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" by Hansal Mehta last year.

While the web series garnered rave reviews, many have raised comparisons between the Pratik Gandhi-starrer with the film featuring Junior Bachchan.

Recently, a “Scam 1992” fan asked AB on Twitter “I did watch #Scam1992 already, tell me one reason to watch #Thebigbull again. @juniorbachchan,” to which the actor replied, “I’m in it.”