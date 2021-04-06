Check out Abhishek Bachchan's hilarious reply to 'Scam 1992' fan asking why he should watch 'The Big Bull'

"The Big Bull" starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz is all set to release digitally on April 8.
Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and involvement in financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.
The subject was made into a popular web series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" by Hansal Mehta last year.
While the web series garnered rave reviews, many have raised comparisons between the Pratik Gandhi-starrer with the film featuring Junior Bachchan.
Recently, a “Scam 1992” fan asked AB on Twitter “I did watch #Scam1992 already, tell me one reason to watch #Thebigbull again. @juniorbachchan,” to which the actor replied, “I’m in it.”
In an earlier interview, Abhishek had said, that his character Hemant Shah is fictional with the team taking inspiration from certain real-life incidents and people.
"To say that he is based on one just particular person I think will be erroneous," he said.
Bachchan, however, has seen "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story", and thoroughly enjoyed it.
"It was a wonderful show, a great achievement by the entire team. The show had great writing, wonderful group of actors, every department excelled and I really enjoyed watching it. It is nice to see good work being done," he said.
"The Big Bull" also features Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla.
The movie is produced by Devgn and Anand Pandit with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma attached as co-producers.
On work front, AB wrapped up shooting for the Agra schedule of his upcoming film "Dasvi".
"Dasvi" is directed by Tushar Jalota. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)