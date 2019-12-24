Check before you post: Why Anurag Kashyap deleted video comparing Hitler to Modi

He also posted a tweet in Hindi on Sunday evening which roughly translates to, "PM Sahab, the police are beating up the common people everywhere, who are either fighting back or fleeing. Several have been killed. It's not good to be so blind. If possible, visit a good eye specialist doctor, and try speaking a little bit about those who have actually died. Stop lying. #JaiSamvidhan".

While delivering a speech at Delhi's Ramlila ground on Sunday, the Prime Minister had said: "Burn Modi's effigy, but do not burn public property. Hate me if you want to, but don't hate India. Burn my effigy, but don't burn a poor man's auto-rickshaw."

The filmmaker has been a staunch critic of the recently amended Citizenship Act and has actively voiced his dissent about the issue.

Amid the charged environment countrywide on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi an 'Urban Nazi'.

Taking a sarcastic dig at the speech, Anurag Kashyap shared a video of Adolf Hitler on Monday morning, where he apparently says: "I know who is hating me. Hate me it is your wish but don't hate Germany."

However, he later deleted the video after users pointed out that the translation was wrong and that’s not what Hitler was saying.

The internet is wont to make Hitler comparisons for everything and it has become the norm to call all political opponents fascist

With inputs from IANS