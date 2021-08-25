'Cheap behaviour': Netizens slam Ram Gopal Varma for 'vulgar dance video' with Inaya Sultana

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma often makes headlines and receives flak for his activities on social media.

Earlier this week, the 'Rangeela' director landed himself in a soup after a sensuous video of him dancing with actress Inaya Sultana went viral on social media platforms.

However, in his tweet along with the video, he had stated that he is not the man dancing in the video and the girl in the red dress is not Inaya Sultana.

But while he denied being the man in the viral video, on Tuesday, Varma shared yet another tweet and posted a picture with Inaya. In his tweet, he also confirmed that she was his 'dancing partner' in the viral video.

Take a look at his tweet here:

"I once again want to clarify that the guy in this video is not me and the Girl in Red is not @inaya_sultana and I swear this on American President JOE BIDEN," he had earlier tweeted.

Netizens were stunned to see the video. While some users praised him for his dance moves, others thought his actions were inappropriate. A section of social media users called him our for this act.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Gopal Varma had recently launched his OTT platform 'Spark OTT' and released his digital film 'D Company' on May 15, 2021.

The film is reportedly based on how the controversial gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his sidekick Chhota Rajan ruled the city of Mumbai in the 1980s.

Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:26 PM IST