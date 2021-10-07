'Chats are about football, not drugs': Aryan Khan's lawyer tells court

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde argued in the Mumbai court that the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) allegations that WhatsApp chats found in the 23-year-old phone are far from the truth.

NCB told the court today that it needs to keep Aryan Khan in custody so that it can cross-examine him in detail along with Achit Kumar who, it claims, supplied drugs to Aryan Khan.

"How long does it take them to download the chats? The chats are about football, and football does not contain any drugs," Mr Maneshinde told the court.



Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday after a raid on a cruise ship on Saturday that was to travel from Mumbai to Goa. A total of 18 people have been arrested so far including those that helped organize the event.



Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani was in court when the order was pronounced. She was seen crying in court. Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde sought permission from the court for her to meet Aryan and said she is a family member.

As the accused cannot be sent to jail due to lack of a negative Covid test report, they will stay the night at the NCB office. They will be allowed to meet their family members, as per the magistrate.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 08:37 PM IST