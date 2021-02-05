'Charged at least Rs 100 crore...': Kangana Ranaut fires fresh salvo at Rihanna; shares excerpt from interview

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday took to Twitter sharing a snippet from a soon-to-be-aired interview with Republic TV's Arnab Goswami, hitting out at the protestors camped at Delhi's borders, suggesting that pop star Rihanna had charged "at least Rs 100 crore" to post a tweet on the protest and more.

"Rihanna who has not tweeted even once on the entire pandemic...she did not comment when acts of terror were committed in the US...suddenly she got up one morning and asked people to talk about the farmer protests. I'm telling you, she charged at least Rs. 100 crore for that tweet," the actor alleged.