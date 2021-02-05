'Charged at least Rs 100 crore...': Kangana Ranaut fires fresh salvo at Rihanna; shares excerpt from interview

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday took to Twitter sharing a snippet from a soon-to-be-aired interview with Republic TV's Arnab Goswami, hitting out at the protestors camped at Delhi's borders, suggesting that pop star Rihanna had charged "at least Rs 100 crore" to post a tweet on the protest and more.
"Rihanna who has not tweeted even once on the entire pandemic...she did not comment when acts of terror were committed in the US...suddenly she got up one morning and asked people to talk about the farmer protests. I'm telling you, she charged at least Rs. 100 crore for that tweet," the actor alleged.
Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, actor Ranaut has repeatedly made headlines with her stance - be it the protests as a whole or the more recent controversy over posts shared by international personalities. In series of tweets (some of which were later removed by Twitter for violating its rules) the actor hit out at the protestors and those supporting them.
She had reacted sharply to international pop singer and businesswoman Rihanna's short tweet wondering why the ongoing crisis was not a talking point, and then lashed out at Swedish activist Greta Thunberg for her post in the subsequent hours. In a multi-part tweet, spaced out over several hours Ranaut made vitriolic personal jibes at Rihanna and her work and even claimed that the agitators were "terrorists" who were trying to "divide India" to make a Chinese takeover possible.
Speaking about Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's now deleted post on a 'protest toolkit' Ranaut also suggested on Friday that the teenager was being "user" by others involved in the protest. Referring to excerpts from the interview, the actor said that this was proof of the conspiracy that she has been alluding to for quite some time now.
