'Changu Mangu gang...': Amid speculations of lockdown, Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Maharashtra govt

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday found reason to take a jibe at authorities amid speculations that yet another lockdown is imminent in Maharashtra.

"Can anyone tell me if Maharashtra has a lockdown? Semi lockdown ? Fluid or fake lockdown? What is going on here? No one seems to be wanting to make decisive decisions. Changu Mangu gang fighting with existential crisis To be or not to be while every moment hanging like a sword," tweeted the actress.