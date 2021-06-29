‘Changing nose, lips can be harmful’: Gabriella Demetriades on cosmetic procedures, using filters on social media

South African model, actress and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed her son Arik with actor Arjun Kapoor in 2019, shared her take on cosmetic procedures while batting for body positivity on social media.

Sharing a news report on how more and more people are opting for cosmetic procedures, she followed it up with a picture of her face with and without filter.

Gabriella wrote, “This is important. With/without filter is so simple but so impactful to people following you, thinking you have perfect skin. Not only that, changing your nose/lips/face structure via filters also can be harmful to those not in the know."