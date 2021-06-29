‘Changing nose, lips can be harmful’: Gabriella Demetriades on cosmetic procedures, using filters on social media

South African model, actress and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed her son Arik with actor Arjun Kapoor in 2019, shared her take on cosmetic procedures while batting for body positivity on social media.
Sharing a news report on how more and more people are opting for cosmetic procedures, she followed it up with a picture of her face with and without filter.
Gabriella wrote, “This is important. With/without filter is so simple but so impactful to people following you, thinking you have perfect skin. Not only that, changing your nose/lips/face structure via filters also can be harmful to those not in the know."
The 34-year-old then posted a picture of her jawline and plump lips, adding, “Also, angles. @danaemercer will show you how simple it is to shave off 10 kgs (there is no harm here) but people should know your body has many shapes in different angles and no one’s perfect from every angle. Don’t be fooled, we are holding our breath a lot.”
Gabriella also shared how simple breathing and posture can made a difference.
She put up a picture of her being outdoors wearing athleisure and wrote, “Low angle/pointed foot/stomach in/glute clench. All my best angles or optical illusion.” In another photo she added, “Same day - different angles. @danaemercer thank you for sharing what is real online.”
Gabriella is currently holidaying in Budapest with Arjun and her son Arik.