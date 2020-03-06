Change of name, nose job and more: Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on her initial days in B-town

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, in an interview, revealed that she was asked to get a 'nose job' and was even advised to change her name.

The actress who's worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood, was once an outsider and still managed to make a place for herself in the industry. From a Sri Lankan beauty queen to one of the leading Bollywood actresses, Jacqueline's journey has been nothing short of an inspiration. In a Women's Day special interview for a media portal, Jacqueline opened up about the initial days of her career and revealed that she received some really 'weird' advice.

The 'Drive' actress was asked to change to her name to Muskaan as her agency thought, "Jacqueline Fernandez is very Western." Not just that, Jacqueline was also told to do a nose job and was ridiculed for 'trying too hard to fit in'. The diva also shared that she was mocked for her foreign accent and was once taunted for wearing a saree.

Talking about the incident she revealed, "I came for a Diwali party once in a really traditional outfit. Three of my actor friends were like, ‘Why are you wearing a saree? Why are you trying so hard? You are not Indian!"