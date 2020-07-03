Change of name, marriage at 13: What you didn’t know about veteran choreographer Saroj Khan

“My parents moved to India from Pakistan after partition. My father, Kishanchand Sadhu Singh was a Punjabi, while my mother, Noni, a Sindhi. My father had a flourishing business in Pakistan but he had to leave everything behind when he came to India. I was born in India.”

The name change was initiated by her father because he didn’t want his orthodox family to know that his daughter works as a dancer.

“My original name was Nirmala. My father changed my name to Saroj when he put me in the movies, so that his orthodox family would not know the truth about his little daughter working in films, which was not considered very respectable in those days.”

She learnt professional dancing while working under film choreographer B Sohanlal. They got married when she was 13 and he was 41. At that time he did not tell her that he was married and had four kids.

She said, “I was barely 13, a schoolgirl, when I married master Sohanlal. I did not know what marriage meant at that time. He just put a black thread around my neck one day and I thought I was married. He didn't tell me that he was already married with four kids. I learned about his first wife only when I gave birth to my first child, my son Raju Khan, in 1963. I was 14 then, too young to comprehend or handle the complicated situation.”