Change of name, marriage at 13: What you didn’t know about veteran choreographer Saroj Khan

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan flagged herself in the film industry with not just her impeccable dancing skills, but the embodiment of the fact that “anybody can dance.”
Khan will always remain a role model of body positivity. With her strong personality and command on even the biggest superstars, she did carve a niche for women even in a sexist environment.
According to an archive from December 2007, Saroj Khan was born as Nirmala Nagpal. Her parents migrated to India after the Partition. She started her career in the film industry as a child artiste at the age of three and later worked as a background dancer.
“My parents moved to India from Pakistan after partition. My father, Kishanchand Sadhu Singh was a Punjabi, while my mother, Noni, a Sindhi. My father had a flourishing business in Pakistan but he had to leave everything behind when he came to India. I was born in India.”
The name change was initiated by her father because he didn’t want his orthodox family to know that his daughter works as a dancer.
“My original name was Nirmala. My father changed my name to Saroj when he put me in the movies, so that his orthodox family would not know the truth about his little daughter working in films, which was not considered very respectable in those days.”
She learnt professional dancing while working under film choreographer B Sohanlal. They got married when she was 13 and he was 41. At that time he did not tell her that he was married and had four kids.
She said, “I was barely 13, a schoolgirl, when I married master Sohanlal. I did not know what marriage meant at that time. He just put a black thread around my neck one day and I thought I was married. He didn't tell me that he was already married with four kids. I learned about his first wife only when I gave birth to my first child, my son Raju Khan, in 1963. I was 14 then, too young to comprehend or handle the complicated situation.”
“In 1965, I gave birth to my second child, a daughter who died within eight months of birth. Around that time, Sohanlal and I parted ways as he refused to give my children his name. Towards the end of 1969, he approached me again to be his assistant. When I refused, he lodged a complaint against me with the Cine Dancer's Association. I resigned myself and started working with him again. Around that time, he suffered a heart attack. I went to see him and there was that one night when I was with him. I conceived my daughter, Kuku. After that he completely disappeared from my life and settled in Madras,” she added.
Khan died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning. She was 71. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI. She is survived by son Raju Khan and daughter Sukaina Khan.
Her funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad. "We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days," Sukaina told PTI.
