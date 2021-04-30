Chandro Tomar passes away: Check out best pics, videos of 'Shooter Dadi'

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed 'Shooter Dadi', died on Friday after battling COVID-19. She was 89.
"Mera saath chhoot gaya, Chandro kaha chali gayi (She has left me, Chandro where have you gone?)," her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who is also one of the oldest female sharp shooters in the world like Chandro, wrote on her Twitter page.
Earlier this week, Tomar was admitted to a hospital after complaining of difficulty in breathing. The sharpshooter had then tested positive for COVID-19.
Hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, Tomar was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her life.
Tomar, who was quite active on Instagram, often shared adorable pictures and videos on the photo-sharing app.
