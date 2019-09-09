Chandrayaan 2: Arshad Warsi mocks Pakistan with a video of rocket-like balloon

Arshad Warsi often shares memes on social media along with promotional content for his films. The actor recently took to her twitter to mock Pakistan with a meme of a rocket like balloon. He shared a video which shows few men trying to fire a rocket shaped balloon.
He captioned the video as, “I had no idea that Pakistan had also launched a rocket...” based on the context of India’s latest Chandrayaan 2 mission.
As soon as the video was shared fans had a fun time in the comments section mocking the neighboring country. A fan however pointed out the video is actually from Bangladesh. Some Indian fans wrote comments like, “Chalo kuch to launch kiya. Badhai.” while another user said, “Its a low cost, eco friendly rocket....india should learn from them about Eco-Rocket technology (sic).”
Pakistani social media users were not very pleased by Arshad’s tweet and they too went on to share their own opinion on his timeline.
Arshad Warsi was last seen Multi starrer Total Dhamaal alongside the series regulars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey. The last installment of the film also saw more cast like Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Esha Gupta.
Arshad will return to screen with Anees Bazmi’s Pagalpanti. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, and more.