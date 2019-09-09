Chandrayaan 2: Arshad Warsi mocks Pakistan with a video of rocket-like balloon

Arshad Warsi often shares memes on social media along with promotional content for his films. The actor recently took to her twitter to mock Pakistan with a meme of a rocket like balloon. He shared a video which shows few men trying to fire a rocket shaped balloon.

He captioned the video as, “I had no idea that Pakistan had also launched a rocket...” based on the context of India’s latest Chandrayaan 2 mission.

As soon as the video was shared fans had a fun time in the comments section mocking the neighboring country. A fan however pointed out the video is actually from Bangladesh. Some Indian fans wrote comments like, “Chalo kuch to launch kiya. Badhai.” while another user said, “Its a low cost, eco friendly rocket....india should learn from them about Eco-Rocket technology (sic).”

Pakistani social media users were not very pleased by Arshad’s tweet and they too went on to share their own opinion on his timeline.