'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' earns acceptance from trans community; LGBTQ+ activist Gazal Dhaliwal lauds the film

Abhishek Kapoor's latest offering 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is making noise for all the right reasons. While the audience and critics are in awe of the filmmaker's sensitive take on a hard-hitting subject, he is also earning acclaim from the leading voices of the trans community.

Gazal Dhaliwal, a noted screenwriter and LGBTQ+ activist, took to her social media handle and called Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui an "honest effort."

While praising the film, Gazal Dhaliwal wrote, "I was moved by #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. I saw genuine heart and honest effort in this attempt to tell a difficult story - especially within the framework of mainstream Hindi cinema. I was wary after watching the Trailer, but the film took me by surprise. There are so many nuances of the life of a trans person that it gets right. The self-doubt, the self-confidence, the insecurities, the hopes, the loneliness, the inexplicable anxiety of falling in love, and the absolute grit. I felt seen."

Talking about the force behind the drama, Abhishek Kapoor, Gazal Dhaliwal further said, "@gattukapoor, all of the above are your wins! I'm happy you made this film. I also envy you for beating me to it. 🙂

And I keep my fingers crossed hoping that it's a big success... because we need more trans stories. Many more."

Gazal Dhaliwal also commended the "authentic" performance of Vaani Kapoor as Maanvi and called Ayushman Khurrana "flawless" as a transphobic man.

Abhishek Kapoor thanked Gazal Dhaliwal and wrote, "All I needed to hear. Thank U for embracing our film @gazaldhaliwal."

In a similar vein, Saisha Shinde, a celebrity fashion designer and proud transwoman, said, "If you haven't seen it yet, you are missing out on something that is revolutionary for mainstream Hindi cinema. @gattukapoor, thank you for dealing with this subject the way you have and not made it another sob story!"

