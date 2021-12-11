'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's film mints Rs 3.75 crore on Day 1

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has raked in Rs 3.75 crore on the first day of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter.

He wrote: "#ChandigarhKareAashiqui - targeted at metro multiplexes - records better numbers in #Delhi, #NCR, #Chandigarh on Day 1 Other metros ordinary/low Mass circuits dull... Should catch speed at remaining metros for healthy opening weekend total Fri a, 3.75 cr. #India biz."

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a romantic drama, where Ayushmann plays a bodybuilder and Vaani essays the role of a zumba teacher.

The story of the film revolves around Ayushmaan's character Manvinder Munjal 'Manu', a body builder from Chandigarh, who falls in love with a zumba teacher named Maanvi.

Things take a turn when he finds out that Maanvi is a transgender woman.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 01:26 PM IST