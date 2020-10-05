'Chalte Chalte' actor Vishal Anand dies due to prolonged illness

Veteran Bollywood actor Vishal Anand, best known for his roles in films like 'Chalte Chalte' and 'Taxi Driver', breathed his last on Sunday, October 4. The actor had been underdoing treatment for a prolonged illness.

The actor-producer who's real name is Bhishmam Kohli appeared in eleven films in his Bollywood career. Anand had worked with superstars like Ashoke Kumar, Simi Garewal, Mehmood and others.

Popular singer Bappi Lahiri marked his debut with Vishal Anand's movie.

Further details awaited.