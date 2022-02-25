Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her prep to become fast bowler Jhulan Goswami

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has started prepping for her comeback film 'Chakda Xpress', where she will be seen playing woman fast bowler of India Jhulan Goswami.

Weeks after dropping its first teaser, Anushka shared pictures from her practice session. She simply captioned it as, “Grip by grip.”

The post also received a comment from Jhulan who wrote, “Very nice.”

Earlier, a trade source told IANS, "If you closely follow Anushka's social media, you will see that she is constantly putting up content related to working out. So, just to let the cat out of the bag, she has started prepping to play Jhulan on screen. She plays a cricketer in the film and while Anushka has always been one of the fittest actresses in Indian cinema, she will need to tailor-make her workout to achieve the kind of body and fitness level she needs to play Jhulan effectively.”

The source added: "She has given us memorable female protagonists in Indian cinema. Anushka doing a film on women's cricket is exciting from the very onset and the fact that the makers are trying to make it the biggest sports film inspired by a female sporting icon in scale and canvas, makes things all the more exciting.”

'Chakda Xpress' is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream -- to play cricket.

'Chakda Xpress' is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:44 AM IST