'Chaar chand laga diya aapke pyaar ne': Alia Bhatt thanks fans for showering love on 'Gangubai Kathaiwadi' trailer

After a long wait, on February 4, fans got a look into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathaiwadi' trailer starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz.

Many celebs including Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and even boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor loved her work in the the trailer and expressed it.

Responding to the overwhelming reactions from fans, friends and critics, the actress took to twitter thanking fans for their overwhelming support.

Alia shared an unseen still from Ganguabai Kathiawadi and expressed how happy she was with all the love that was showered on the trailer. Alia wrote, "Chand pe chaar chand laga diya aapke pyaar ne."

The movie is Alia's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is almost being hailed as the actress's one of the best performances in her film career.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the trailer has crossed 20 million views on Youtube in just one day. The trailer also showcased Ajay and Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar.

The film is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's novel, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story revolves around Gangubai who is a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura.

The film also stars Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Varun Kapoor and Indira Tiwari. It is all set to release in Hindi and Telugu on February 25, 2022.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 05:17 PM IST