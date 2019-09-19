Celebs laud Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara ranting against Dengue, Malaria in Delhi

Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara is literally one of the most woke kids of her age. While there’s a pressing issue of the rise of diseases like dengue and malaria in Delhi, the CM Arvind Kejriwal has promised to eliminate the issue and no major changes have been seen so far.

Neetu Kapoor recently uploaded a video on her Instagram where Samara goes on a rant about how the CM and radio stations have been going on and on about combating the diseases but no major efforts have been seen so far. Making her place yet again in our hearts, celebs like Sonali Bendre and Tara Sharma have appreciated this little one for being opinionated.