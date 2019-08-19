Bollywood

Updated on

Celebrity Spotting: Shraddha Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi clicked by paparazzi

By FPJ Web Desk

See pictures of Sharddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Khushi Kapoor at airport.

Celebrity Spotting: Shraddha Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi clicked by paparazzi

Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor who were in Bali returned today to Mumbai when shutterbugs spotted them on Mumbai airport. They both attended Sridevi’s best friend Rakhee Punjabi’s son's grand wedding.

Baaghi actress Shraddha Kapoor was seen on the Mumbai airport today, as she was back from Hyderabad. ‘O Saki Saki’ girl Nora Fatehi was snapped at airport by paps. She was wearing a pink track suit and posed for camera. Manish Paul also spotted at Mumbai airport by paparazzi.

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan clicked by paps at Arth in Khar.

Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor who were in Bali returned today to Mumbai when shutterbugs spotted them on Mumbai airport.
Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor who were in Bali returned today to Mumbai when shutterbugs spotted them on Mumbai airport.
Baaghi actress Shraddha Kapoor was seen on the Mumbai airport today, as she was back from Hyderabad.
Baaghi actress Shraddha Kapoor was seen on the Mumbai airport today, as she was back from Hyderabad.
‘O Saki Saki’ girl Nora Fatehi was snapped at airport by paps. She was wearing a pink track suit and posed for camera.
‘O Saki Saki’ girl Nora Fatehi was snapped at airport by paps. She was wearing a pink track suit and posed for camera.
Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan clicked by paps at Arth in Khar.
Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan clicked by paps at Arth in Khar.
Celebrity Spotting: Shraddha Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi clicked by paparazzi
Manish Paul also spotted at Mumbai airport by paparazzi.
Manish Paul also spotted at Mumbai airport by paparazzi.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in