Celebrity Spotting: Shraddha Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi clicked by paparazzi

Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor who were in Bali returned today to Mumbai when shutterbugs spotted them on Mumbai airport. They both attended Sridevi’s best friend Rakhee Punjabi’s son's grand wedding.

Baaghi actress Shraddha Kapoor was seen on the Mumbai airport today, as she was back from Hyderabad. ‘O Saki Saki’ girl Nora Fatehi was snapped at airport by paps. She was wearing a pink track suit and posed for camera. Manish Paul also spotted at Mumbai airport by paparazzi.

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan clicked by paps at Arth in Khar.