Celebrity spotting: Ranbir Kapoor visits YRF office; Taapsee Pannu steps out for dinner date with rumoured beau Mathias Boe

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and Alaya F were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.
'Sanju' actor, whose mother Neetu Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, was clicked by the shutterbugs as he arrived at the Yash Raj Films' office.
Taapsee Pannu and her rumoured boyfriend Danish badminton player and Olympic Silver medalist Mathias Boe were spotted at Bayroute restaurant after dinner.
Actress Deepika Padukone, who has been shooting for director Shakun Batra's next with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey, was spotted at the Gateway of India.
Check out the other pictures here:
