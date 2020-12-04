Bollywood

Updated on

Celebrity spotting: Ranbir Kapoor visits YRF office; Taapsee Pannu steps out for dinner date with rumoured beau Mathias Boe

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and Alaya F were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and Alaya F were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

'Sanju' actor, whose mother Neetu Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, was clicked by the shutterbugs as he arrived at the Yash Raj Films' office.

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Taapsee Pannu and her rumoured boyfriend Danish badminton player and Olympic Silver medalist Mathias Boe were spotted at Bayroute restaurant after dinner.

Actress Deepika Padukone, who has been shooting for director Shakun Batra's next with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey, was spotted at the Gateway of India.

Check out the other pictures here:

Bhumi Pednekar in Bandra for 'Durgamati' promotions
Bhumi Pednekar in Bandra for 'Durgamati' promotions
Divya Kumar Khosla
Divya Kumar Khosla
Alaya F in Juhu
Alaya F in Juhu
Patralekhaa
Patralekhaa
Sunny Leone with family in Juhu
Sunny Leone with family in Juhu
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi
Isha Kopiker
Isha Kopiker
Kunal Kemmu
Kunal Kemmu
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan
Erica Fernandez with Harshad Chopda
Erica Fernandez with Harshad Chopda
Himansh Kohli with a friend
Himansh Kohli with a friend
Amayra Dastur
Amayra Dastur
Photos by Viral Bhayani

