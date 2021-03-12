Bollywood

Celebrity Spotting: Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and others clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai; see pics

By FPJ Web Desk

Actress Sara Ali Khan was captured by the paparazzi at a studio in Mumbai, where she was shooting for an upcoming project.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

The Pataudi Princess was seen clad in a golden and red lehenga and blouse for the shoot. Sara completed her look with chunky golden jewellery, a black waist pouch and embellished boots.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and actress Preity Zinta were spotted outside salons in the town.

Mira Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Sona Mohapatra were among the others who were spotted in town on Friday.

