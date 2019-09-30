Bollywood

Updated on

Celebrity Spotting: Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and other B-towners spotted across Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' is unstoppable at Box office, as the team celebrated its 100 Crore success party.

Celebrity Spotting: Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and other B-towners spotted across Mumbai

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' is unstoppable at Box office, as the team celebrated its 100 Crore success party. Ayushmannn was all dressed in a dapper avatar with wife Tahira Kashyap and team.

The paparazzi also spotted Kareena Kapoor at Mehboob studio for Ishq 104.8 FM with hubby Saif Ali Khan. Parineeti Chopra who is back in town from United Kingdom after wrapping up The Girl on the Train remake, was spotted by paps at old Dharma office in Khar.

Bollywood's heartthrob Shahid Kapoor spotted at ithinkfitness in Bandra.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at Mehboob studio for ishq 104.8 FM
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at Mehboob studio for ishq 104.8 FM
Celebrity Spotting: Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and other B-towners spotted across Mumbai
Shahid Kapoor spotted at ithinkfitness
Shahid Kapoor spotted at ithinkfitness
Parineeti Chopra spotted at old Dharma Khar
Parineeti Chopra spotted at old Dharma Khar
Shraddha Kapoor at airport
Shraddha Kapoor at airport
Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport
Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport
Celebrity Spotting: Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and other B-towners spotted across Mumbai
Celebrity Spotting: Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and other B-towners spotted across Mumbai

Photos by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in