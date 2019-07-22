Celebrity Spotting: Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra and others clicked

Sunday was a hustling day for celebrities and paparazzi. Most of the celebrities stepped outside and rushed to their work commitments.

Arjun Rampal left from Hinduja hospital as his girlfriend Gabriella recently gave birth to their baby boy, the couple was all happy and posing for lenses when they stepped outside the hospital.

It was a game day for Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor as this duo spotted by paps playing Football match. Parineeti Chopra who is busy promoting her film with Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at airport on her way back from Hyderabad.

Actress Esha Gupta participated in Dadar Beach clean-up drive as they celebrates 100 week of cleaning the shore. Anushka Sharma was snapped as she was stepping in car outside the residence of Shabana Azmi in Mumbai. Ishaan Khatter and Taapsee Pannu marked their presence at Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai. Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur snapped at promotion in Mumbai.

The young generation of Bollywood Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor enjoyed Sunday lunch at Bastian in Bandra. Ibrahim Ali Khan with his Friends clicked at Arth in Khar. Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan also snapped outside Arth. Neha Dhupia went on dinner date with hubby Angad Bedi in the city.

Duo Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra was caught by lenses at airport last night. Malaika Arora was also seen on airport as she returns from her very recent Maldives vacation which she enjoyed with her girl squad. Ajay Devgn also snapped early morning at Mumbai Airport.