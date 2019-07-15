Bollywood

Celebrity Spotting: Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and others snapped around Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

This Sunday was a special for the Kapoor’s as Anil Kapoor invited his entire family over a ‘Sunday Lunch Party’.

This Sunday was a special for the Kapoor’s as Anil Kapoor invited his entire family over a ‘Sunday Lunch Party’. It is needless to say that paparazzi didn’t miss this opportunity to snap them in lenses.

Arjun Kapoor marked his presence with favourite chachu Sanjay Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. His sister Anshula Kapoor also snapped outside his residence. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor too marked her presence in cute pink dress at the lunch party.

As Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 is releasing the actor is busy in the promoting the film across the city.

On the other hand, Fatima Sana Shaikh snapped casually roaming around the city. Ekta Kapoor enjoyed her Sunday dinner with Krystal D'souza at Chin Chin Chu Asian restaurant in Juhu.

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at dubbing studio in Bandra today. Kriti Kharbanda caught by lenses while returning back from Bangalore. Malaika Arora was at her regular visit to the gym in Bandra.

