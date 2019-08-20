Bollywood

Updated on

Celebrity Spotting: Malaika Arora, Ishaan Khatter, Kushi Kapoor and more

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood celebs were seen starting their morning on Tuesday with a intense gym and pilates sessions.

Bollywood celebs were seen starting their morning on Tuesday with a intense gym and pilates sessions. Many celebrities were spotted arriving at their gyms. ‘Mohenjon Daro’ actress Pooja Hegde was snapped at Pilates center while stepping out. Pooja was all smiles to paps in her Nike mustard coloured sports bra and black tights.

Daisy Shah was also snapped outside the Pilates centre. Fitness freak Malaika Arora was caught by lenses while arriving at Diva Yoga in Bandra.

Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter both were snapped outside Manish Malhotra's office in Bandra. Akshay Kumar was snapped at Madh jetty in Mumbai.

