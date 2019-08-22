Bollywood

Celebrity spotting: Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha and more return to Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

B town’s fitness beauty Malaika Arora started her day by practising Yoga at her very own venture ‘Diva Yoga’ in Bandra.

B town’s fitness beauty Malaika Arora started her day by practising Yoga at her very own venture ‘Diva Yoga’ in Bandra. Paparazzi snapped Malaika while stepping out in a peach coloured Reebok sports bra and black tight pants.

Sonakshi Sinha spotted by paps at Mumbai airport while arriving back from the Jaipur post shooting for Salman Khan’ ‘Dabangg 3’.

Dimple Kapadiya who is shooting for Tent by Nolan Christopher, looked glamours in a black jumpsuit paired with green jacket as she was stepping out from Kromakay in Mumbai.

Vardhan Puri, the grandson of Amrish Puri was clicked at the famous celeb restaurant Bastian in Bandra.

Sara Ali Khan arrived airport to receive her rumoured bae Kartik Aaryan as he comes back from Bangkok post a brand shoot.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

