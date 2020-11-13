Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs

Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who're currently completing the shoot of Ayan mukerji's 'Brahmastra', were spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai.
Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur were spotted at the Kalina airport.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was captured by the shutterbugs at Pooja Entertainment's office and Abhishek Bachchan was seen arriving at a dubbing studio in Juhu.
Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Ishan Khatter were among the others who were spotted in town.
