Bollywood

Updated on

Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who're currently completing the shoot of Ayan mukerji's 'Brahmastra', were spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai.

Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs
Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who're currently completing the shoot of Ayan mukerji's 'Brahmastra', were spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai.

Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs
Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs
Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs

Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur were spotted at the Kalina airport.

Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was captured by the shutterbugs at Pooja Entertainment's office and Abhishek Bachchan was seen arriving at a dubbing studio in Juhu.

Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs
Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs

Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Ishan Khatter were among the others who were spotted in town.

Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs
Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs
Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor captured by shutterbugs
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in