Celebrity Spotting: Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar and others step out in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted in Mumbai's Santacruz area, on Wednesday.
The actress, who will be next in Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu', was seen a red mini dress and black sandals. Jacqueline wore a black belt to cinch it on the waist.
Filmmaker Karan Johar was also spotted in town as he arrived at the Japanese restaurant Mizu, in Pali Village, to shoot for the upcoming Discovery+ celebrity cooking show, 'Star Vs Food'.
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai.
Malaika Arora, Jackie Shroff, Vikrant Massey and Amisha Patel were among the other actors spotted in town.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)