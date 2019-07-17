Celebrity Spotting: Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others clicked

While Mumbai has taken a break from the heavy rains many actors has been flying in and out of the city. From the Junior Bachchan family to Kajol to Soha Ali Khan, many were snapped during their trip to the airport.
Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kheemu and baby Innaya returned from their trip. Soha was sporting a causal outfit, she was seen in a grey t shirt and white pants while holding baby Innaya.
Some of the other actors who were also seen at the airport were Sohail Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Karishma Tanna.
Before the release of Lion King, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri and kids were spotted at a special screening for the family. Suhana was seen in a printed black dress, while brother Aryan, who is playing the voice of Simmba in the film, was spotted in a blue t shirt with dark cargo pants.
Photos by Viral Bhaiyani
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)