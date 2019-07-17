Bollywood



Celebrity Spotting: Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others clicked

By FPJ Web Desk

From the Junior Bachchan family to Kajol to Soha Ali Khan, many were snapped during their trip to the airport.

Celebrity Spotting: Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others clicked

While Mumbai has taken a break from the heavy rains many actors has been flying in and out of the city. From the Junior Bachchan family to Kajol to Soha Ali Khan, many were snapped during their trip to the airport.

Kajol was seen in a red full length dress making a style statement with laid down hair and a pair of sunglasses
Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya were seen at the airport hand in hand returning from their trip to New York for some family time. While Aishwarya was donning all black, Abhishek and Aradhya matched with shades of pink.
Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kheemu and baby Innaya returned from their trip. Soha was sporting a causal outfit, she was seen in a grey t shirt and white pants while holding baby Innaya.

Celebrity Spotting: Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others clicked
Actress Mouni Roy who is currently working with filmmaker Ayan in Bramhastra, was seen in a white top and blue jeans at Mumbai Airport
Athiha Shetty was spotted at the airport in blue tracks with white strips and a pink sweatshirt.
Aditi Rao Hydari sporting black sneakers and a jeans outfit while in Bandra.
Some of the other actors who were also seen at the airport were Sohail Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Karishma Tanna.

Karishma Tanna spotted in all black at the airport
Parineeti Choprs rocks the pink jacket
Sohail Khan spotted at Mumbai Airport
Sanjay Kapoor spotted in Mumbai
Before the release of Lion King, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri and kids were spotted at a special screening for the family. Suhana was seen in a printed black dress, while brother Aryan, who is playing the voice of Simmba in the film, was spotted in a blue t shirt with dark cargo pants.

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam at Lion King screening
Aryan to be heard onscreen for the first time in The Lion King Hindi dubbed version
Gauri Khan sporting a cargo printed dress
Suahana spotted showing support at brother's first film screening
Tahira Kashyap was snapped at the Mumbai Airport with kids, Virajveer Khurrana and Varushka Khurrana
Malaika Arora spotted stepping out of the car on her way to the gym
Sunny Leone & Ranvijay Sinha were snapped at the Splistsvilla X2 launch in Mumbai
Photos by Viral Bhaiyani

