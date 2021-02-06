Celebrity Spotting: From Sara Ali Khan’s hair makeover, AbRam Khan’s fashionable outing, and more

Bollywood celebs have now begun leaving their nests to fulfil work commitments. Be it visiting a salon, a clinic, buying groceries, or just making an arrival at the airport, they’re back at hustling, and posing for the paparazzi.
Sara Ali Khan was seen sporting her new hair makeover as she stepped out of a salon.
Gauri Khan and her son AbRam were photographed at Tori, a restaurant in Bandra.
Ekta Kapoor was spotted with her son Ravie at Mukteshwar Temple in Juhu.
Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekha were clicked at Kitchen Garden in Juhu.
Here are some more celebs spotted around the city.