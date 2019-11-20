Celebrity Spotting: Disha Patani, Ananya Panday and others captured by shutterbugs

It seems Anil Kapoor is no mood to find an excuse for running and exercise. He was clicked by paps today at Jamnabai ground in Juhu. Another Bollywood diva who consistently follows her fitness regime is Malaika Arora. She was clicked by shutterbugs at her Diva Yoga center in Bandra. Deshmukh couple Riteish and Genelia were spotted outside the gym in the city. Shahid Kapoor who is currently prepping for his next 'Jersey' was spotted outside his gym in Bandra.

Varun Dhawan and Bipasha Basu who is away from the screen was spotted at Sunny Super Sound in Juhu. 'Happy Bhaag Jayegi' actress Diana Penty was spotted outside Matrix office in Bandra.