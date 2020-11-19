Celebrity Spotting: Deepika, Siddhant arrive for shoot; Malaika visits salon in Bandra

On Friday, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was captured by the shutterbugs as she arrived for a shoot in Bandra, with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.
The duo are currently shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film, which also stars Ananya Padey.
Malaika Arora, who had headed to the Dharmashala last week with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, best friend Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday.
She was spotted as she stepped outside for a salon session in Bandra.
Mouni Roy, Vivek Oberoi, Nushrat Bharucha and Rakul Preet Singh were among the others spotted in town.
