Celebrity Spotting: Deepika, Siddhant arrive for shoot; Malaika visits salon in Bandra

On Friday, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was captured by the shutterbugs as she arrived for a shoot in Bandra, with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The duo are currently shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film, which also stars Ananya Padey.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bandra
Ananya Pandey in Bandra
Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi
Malaika Arora, who had headed to the Dharmashala last week with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, best friend Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday.

She was spotted as she stepped outside for a salon session in Bandra.

Mouni Roy, Vivek Oberoi, Nushrat Bharucha and Rakul Preet Singh were among the others spotted in town.

Mouni Roy in Juhu
Vivek Oberoi in Juhu
Nushrratt Bharuccha in Bandra
Rakul Preet with parents at the airport.
Nupur Sanon with pet Zoei at pet clinic
Anjini Dhawan snapped at Kromakay salon in Juhu
