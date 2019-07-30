Celebrity Spotting: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and others captured by shutterbugs

It seems today is a bit hectic day for B Town celebs as many of them spotted at the airport. Sonakshi Sinha who will be on silver screen soon with her next ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’ is busy promoting her film. Earlier today Sonakshi was snapped at airport before she flew to Delhi with her team and co actors Badshah and Varun Sharma, also snapped at Mumbai airport.

MNS leader and politician Raj Thackrey clicked at Mumbai airport this morning with his son Amit Thackrey. Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor also spotted at Mumbai airport today. Khiladi Akshay Kumar who was spending a quality time with his wife Twinkle and daughter Nitara in London is back in the city.