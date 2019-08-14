Bollywood

Celebrity Spotting: Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor snapped in the city

This festive season Bollywood biggies are busy promoting their upcoming movies, Akshay Kumar starrer and most buzzed Mission Mangal is releasing this Thursday on Independence Day.

This festive season Bollywood biggies are busy promoting their upcoming movies, Akshay Kumar starrer and most buzzed Mission Mangal is releasing this Thursday on Independence Day. The entire team is busy promoting the film around the country and yesterday Akshay Kumar and his girl gang at PVR plaza in the city.

Brahmastra team was spotted at the Karan Johar’s house yesterday night. Alia Bhatt & Ayan Mukerji snapped at arrival.

Big B Amitabh Bachchan was at KBC press meet where he happily clicked with his fans on sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

Actress Dia Mirza was caught by lenses at a B blunt Salon in Khar. She was spotted sporting a casual look for the outing.

Yummy Mummy Neha Dhupia and John Abraham were spotted yesterday at Sequel in Bandra.

Mira Rajput was spotted in a green t-shirt for her Pilates on Wednesday morning.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was spotted taking selifes with fans in the city.

B town couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Anuja are back from London as paparazzi spotted them together at the Mumbai airport.

