Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's mom passes away

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's mother Prabha Ratnani took her last breath on Thursday night. The photographer shared the news on his social media.

According to the reports, Prabha passed away due to prolonged illness.

Dabboo took to his Instagram to share the news and condolences from Bollywood poured in. Dabboo shared a picture of his mother and wrote, "💔 🙏🏼 🌺 Rest In Peace, Mom 🕉 🙏🏼 ❤️

Our dearest Mom, Mrs. Prabha Ratnani ‘s Funeral & Last Rites will take place on 29th November, at 12.30pm at Santa Cruz Hindu Crematorium , Near Santacruz Police Station, Dattatraya Road, Santacruz West , Mumbai 54 Seeking Your Prayers & Blessings 🙏🏼 The Prayer Service Is Scheduled Later This Week 🌺"

Bollywood celebrities took the comments section to offer condolences. Bipasha Basu commented, "So sorry for this huge loss. Strength to you and your family 🙏"

Rahul Dev said, " Extremely sorry to hear about your loss Dabboo .. Extending my love and prayers 🙏❤️"