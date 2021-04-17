Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India]: Celebrity fashion designer and Bollywood stylist Manish Malhotra, on Friday informed his followers via a social media post that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 54-year-old designer took to his Instagram handle and announced the news by posting a positive sign along with the caption, "I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care."