Celebrating Independence with song

Whenever Independence Day comes around, I say a quiet thanks to all the freedom fighters whose efforts won our country its independence; and then I make a beeline for a friend’s house early in the morning because the building next door has patriotic songs blaring at unbearable decibels and I have become acutely sensitive to continuous loud sounds.

This year I am going to celebrate Independence Day with my twin grandchildren and check into their quiet Carter Road house a night before.

It’s not that I don’t enjoy patriotic songs; thanks to being a regular filmgoer at an impressionable age, my innate love for the country was fuelled by the Manoj Kumar brand of patriotism depicted in his films like Shaheed, Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim and later by the lyrical tributes flowing from the pens of gifted poets such as Kavi Pradeep, Shakeel Badayuni, Shailendra, Indeevar, Kaifi Azmi, Anand Bakshi et al.