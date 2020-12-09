Celebrating Dilip Kumar's 98th Birthday: 5 best dialogues of Bollywood's Tragedy King

The veteran actor has had an impeccable career spanning six decades and almost everyone in the industry is a huge fan of his. He seems to have inspired several generations of actors, Shah Rukh Khan being one of them. He is married to Saira Banu who is always seen by his side, supporting him, loving him. Dilip Kumar has been described as the 'ultimate method actor' by Satyajit Ray.

Dilip Kumar was born as Yusuf Khan in Pakistan. However the actor is very fluent in Marathi, because he had done his schooling in Maharashtra.