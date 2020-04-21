Celebrating birthday amid COVID-19 lockdown? Take cues from Ayushmann Khuranna, Tahira Kashyap

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' actor Ayushmann Khuranna and Tahira Kashyap's daughter Varushka is celebrating her on Tuesday. The couple came up with a creative idea to make Varushka's birthday special, amid the COVID-19 lockdown and even shared a video with fans.

Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap used some old newspapers and other items available at home to make some really cool and colorful decorative items. Doting father Ayushmann didn't want to let his daughter down on her birthday and came up with the interesting idea. The couple shared a video on Instagram, where they were seen coloring newspapers with their kids.

Sharing the video, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Happy birthday Varushka!!This is a unique lockdown birthday for our 6 year old! We @ayushmannk tried our best to make it special! Sharing the joy with you."

Check it out here: