'Celebrate karne ke liye rokra chahiye': Ali Fazal says he wants to earn money before getting married to Richa Chadha

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been engaged for over a year. The couple was set to tie the knot in 2020 but postponed their wedding because of the pandemic.
Now, in a recent interview, Ali opened up on his marriage plans. During an interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ali spilled the beans that the celebrity couple will be hosting a grand reception post their marriage as they want to celebrate their happiness with everyone.
However, the couple is in no hurry to tie the knot as Ali wants to earn more money.
He said that last year has been emotionally draining for him as he lost his mother. He added that he will hopefully get married very soon.
Elaborating further, the actor shared, "Very soon hopefully, hopefully... Pichla ek saal ajeeb sa raha hai sabke liye. I'm sure everybody knows. Personally I've had tragedies in the family so I think we have just decided that we will just celebrate with everybody, nice receptions or something. I don't know, I don't know how. (Laughing) Socha thoda paisa kama le pehle kyuki kaam bhi toh ruk gaya na. Toh celebrate karne ke liye kuch rokra chahiye."
A few weeks back, the couple created a buzz around their "secret" wedding when Ali shared photos of Richa's mehendi-clad hands.
Fans had speculated that they are secretly married but nothing was confirmed by the two.
The couple had reportedly made their relationship official in 2016. They have worked together in 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns'. The duo will be collaborating again for the third installment of the franchise.
