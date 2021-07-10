'Celebrate karne ke liye rokra chahiye': Ali Fazal says he wants to earn money before getting married to Richa Chadha

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been engaged for over a year. The couple was set to tie the knot in 2020 but postponed their wedding because of the pandemic.

Now, in a recent interview, Ali opened up on his marriage plans. During an interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ali spilled the beans that the celebrity couple will be hosting a grand reception post their marriage as they want to celebrate their happiness with everyone.

However, the couple is in no hurry to tie the knot as Ali wants to earn more money.

He said that last year has been emotionally draining for him as he lost his mother. He added that he will hopefully get married very soon.